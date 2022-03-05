The ball is in your court now

By Lachlan Mitchell

The final spot in the DDCA Turf 2 top-four is as hotly contested as the final slice of pizza on a Saturday night.

Fourth-placed Heinz Southern Districts (HSD) currently have it all to play for when it takes on a lack-lustre Lyndale outfit.

Keysborough, six points behind HSD, are the only other side vying to feature in March as they currently sit in fifth position.

Keysborough – the Knights – face the Parkmore Pirates who will finish the season in third position.

Parkmore’s penultimate game against Beaconsfield was called off after the Pirates deemed the pitch was unplayable.

The Tigers face ladder-leaders Cranbourne with pride on the line.

Beaconsfield will be hoping to finish the season with a win and who better to upset than the in-form Eagles.

Dandenong West has struggled this season and its final hit-out of the season looks like it might be more of the same for the boys from Greaves Reserve.

The Bulls face the in-form Parkfield who could finish the season on-top if results swing their way. The final round comes after the season has had all kinds of curve balls thrown its way with the inclement weather being the least of the problems.

The final round of the season sets up a few mouth-watering clashes leading into finals and beyond. Teams will be looking to make adjustments and find form, and try to regain or maintain momentum heading into the pointy end of the season.

For teams who won’t be featuring in finals, the last game provides an opportunity to keep moral high and finish on a win, giving members something to look forward to moving forward.