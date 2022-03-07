Quiet charity makes $7.9m mark

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandneong charity that has quietly given millions in aid to desperate asylum has turned 25.

Asylum Seekers Centre celebrated its birthday with volunteers and federal MP Julian Hill on 1 March.

Its 81-year-old founder and leader David Spitteler says it’s been a satisfying volunteering project since his retirement in the 1990s.

Two colleagues suggested he should help asylum seekers during his spare time because no one else was helping them.

He started helping people on a computer, then in came donations of phone cards, Metcards and cans of food.

In that time, Mr Spitteler has distributed $7.9 million of material aid – without the help of a committee.

It’s funded mainly by donations – often as a result of Mr Spitteler “speaking up on the issue” at church services around Melbourne and Australia.

Mr Spitteler’s simple model cuts his overheads down to about 2.5 cents in the dollar, he says.

“People think I’m a maverick but I let it go through to the keeper.

“If you want to do something, you can do it.”

Long based at Jesus House, the team of volunteers provides food and supermarket vouchers for about 70 families a week at Dandenong Memorial Hall.

Many of the families are stuck on temporary protection or bridging visas without work or income support for at least six years.

Some have been in limbo for closer to 12 years.

One of the volunteers – who runs a business – gives up Tuesday mornings to pick up food from Foodbank. There’s also a couple, both former Vietnamese refugees, who pitch in.

Volunteers also run free courses including English language and accounting as well as help with job applications.

“There’s a space there for people to get creative,” Mr Spitteler says.

“We’re providing a safe environment. I’m stuck on treating people equally – and I don’t let any tensions develop.

“It’s interesting to see people from different racial and cultural backgrounds getting on at the centre.”