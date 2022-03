A 30-year-old driver has recorded a blood-alcohol reading nearly five times over the limit after crashing his vehicle in Dandenong.

Police say the Dandenong North man crashed into a brick fence, steel temporary fencing and a parked car about 11.15pm on Sunday 6 March.

No one was injured.

The driver’s alleged blood-alcohol reading was 0.239.

His driving licence was immediately suspended for 12 months, police say.

He is expected to be charged on summons with driving offences.