Sophia’s fight

By Marcus Uhe

Doveton’s Kylie Rieger and her family are dealing with a pair of medical emergencies and have turned to the public for help.

Ms Rieger and her partner Aaron were forced to leave their jobs and move from Pakenham to Doveton to live with Aaron’s parents after their daughter Sophia Amalfi was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in October last year at just 18-months-old.

She is currently receiving treatment, including chemotherapy, at Monash Children’s Hospital.

Adding to the stress and shock of Sophia’s news, Aaron’s father, Joe, suffered a stroke in February, and is now recovering at Monash Medical Centre in Clayton.

The relocation made for a shorter trip to the hospitals, however with just one five-seat sedan in the family available to shuttle up to seven people, including the couple’s two other children and Aaron’s parents, Ms Rieger is appealing for support from the community to raise funds to purchase a larger vehicle.

“Because we can’t fit everyone in the car at once, it means several trips to supermarket, hospital, and schools to pick up the kids,” Ms Rieger said.

“Just to go to the Plaza to shop, Aaron has to go, take half of us and then come back home and get the rest.

“Lyn (Aaron’s Mother) has had knee surgery and hip replacement, so she can’t walk very far.”

Ms Rieger’s former employer, Castello’s Pakenham Hotel, has raised more than $1100 for the cause through contributions from patrons.

Venue manager Shane Holmes said that Ms Rieger was a terrific employee and that the venue were more than happy to chip-in.

“She had been here for a fair time,” Mr Holmes said. “Before her daughter was sick, you could call on her to help out whenever she could.

“Even during Sophia’s treatment, she was always offering to help.

“Kids that young shouldn’t have to go through what she’s going through. Anything we can do to help, we’re happy to.”

Collections tins at Costello’s remain in the bistro and sports bar for those who wish to make a donation.

To support Ms Rieger and her family, head to gofundme.com/f/help-our-family-with-a-suitable-vehicle?qid=933b8baefd129623a0f564219356abef