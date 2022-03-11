Vaxes to pop up at Bunnings

A Keysborough Bunnings store is among 20 across Victoria that will host pop-up Covid vaccination clinics.

From Wednesday 16 March, the pop-up at the corner of Cheltenham and Springvale roads will open 8am-1pm.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the vaccine was “the most important tool in the Covid Safe toolkit and now you can get it at Bunnings”.

“We’re proud to work with this iconic Australian business to get more jabs in arms.

“These pop-ups will be opening across Victoria, but they will focus particularly on areas with fewer GP and less pharmacy access.”

As of 11 March, about 52.3 per cent of residents 16 and over in Greater Dandenong were triple-vaccinated – well below the state’s 60 per cent average.

Postcode areas such as Dandenong 3175, Doveton, Hallam and Endeavour Hills have even lower vax rates.

Eligible people of any age will be able to attend the Bunnings pop-up without a booking to receive their first, second or third dose.

The paediatric Pfizer vaccine will also be on offer for children aged 5 to 11.

Vaccines are also available at a GP or pharmacy, or at vaccination centres at Sandown Racecourse and Dandenong Plaza. Details: www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine.