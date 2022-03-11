All-stars ‘craic’ into Drum

Touring world champion Irish dancers are set to kick their heels up for a jigging extravaganza in Dandenong.

A Taste of Ireland is a feel-good feast of dance and music with more than 20 singers, dancers and musicians – some of whom have starred in Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

“The Irish are known for having the ‘craic’, which is an Irish word for fun, and A Taste of Ireland is no different,” producer Celli Moore says.

“You’ll laugh, dance and sing along with the performers celebrating all things Irish.

“There’s something in it for everyone, and you’re guaranteed to walk away feeling good.”

Among the troupe is two-time world champion Irish dancer Sean Michal McHugh who started dancing in Belfast at age 3.

McHugh has performed alongside the likes of Michael Flately on London’s West End and Broadway New York.

Another two-time world champion is Gavin Shevlin, who has also spent many hours on the Covid front line as a mental health nurse.

He’s also performed around the world with Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

Also there’s homegrown talent such as 23-year-old Dakota Courtney from Perth, WA. She’s the first Western Australian to place in the world top 5.

Courtney has toured with Flately’s Lord of the Dance multiple times and recently featured on the cover of the Irish Dance Magazine in 2020.

A Taste of Ireland is at The Drum Theatre, Dandenong on Sunday 20 March.

Details: atasteofirelandshow.com