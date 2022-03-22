‘Happy camper’ wins $1.2m

A Dandenong man was a ‘happy camper’ after reaping $1.2 million from a Tattslotto division 1 win.
He discovered his winning entry after returning from a camping trip the morning after the 19 March draw.
“I didn’t know if it was true and my wife also didn’t want to believe it,” he said.
“It was a last-minute decision to purchase an entry the night before we left to go camping and I’m so glad I did.”
The man said it was “great to finally score big” after playing TattsLotto for about five years.
He and his wife plan to buy a home and travel the world, visiting Japan, Canada and Malaysia.
His winning 24-game QuickPick entry was purchased online.
There were 16 division one winning entries across Australia, including a syndicate of 20 members established in Frankston.