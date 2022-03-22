Ellinbank soars to the top

By Lachlan Mitchell

VSDCA

Endeavour Hill’s season of high-expectation has come to a grinding halt at the hands of Kew on Saturday afternoon.

Endeavour won the toss and elected to bat, going with a brash new batting line-up with wicket-keeper Nav De Silva opening the batting.

Thomas Chalkley started his dominance with the ball taking 3/34 dismissing both openers leaving the score at 2/13.

John Hastings then showed his world-class form dismissing Endeavour Hills captain Tikaratne Dilshan, in the big battle of the day, for 21.

The rest of the batting card for the Eagles looked dismisal with William Sist, Chalkley and Hastings taking three wickets each to dismiss the away side for 75.

Kew set out to reach the total in a crash-and-bash fashion and reached the target in 12 overs. Opener Andrew Chalkley (39) anchored his side home by eight wickets.

Akshay Ballal tried his best to give his side a fighting chance, taking 2/30, but it wasn’t enough.

The loss sees Endeavour Hills bow out in straight-sets after a gallant home-and-away season.

Kew host Strathmore next week at Victoria Park in the grand-final.

Strathmore chased down St. Bernards 119 in 44 overs to run out one-wicket winners.

WDCA

Hallora hosted Ellinbank at home in the grand-final, with the Kangaroos winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Kangaroo’s opener Brett Williams (55) got his side off to a flyer, while Cameron McPhan (55) also chimed in down the order to ensure his side posted a respectable target.

Hallora finished on 200 after its 40 overs. Jeremy Gray, Thomas Robertson and Kim Drew finishing with two wickets each.

Ellinbank’s chase looked in trouble early.

Liam Serong was at his best in the opening overs, dismissing opener Troy Ferguson for one quickly followed by Kim Drew for 13.

But Nick Fairbank (78) and Amal Mahathelge (54) steadied their side through the middle-order to ensure a premiership-winning partnership.

Ellinbank reached the target with two overs to spare.