Junior footy revival

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Junior footy is being kicked back to life in Dandenong North.

A free Australian Rules (AFL) Auskick football clinic is being hosted by the North Dandenong Masala Junior Football Club on 26 March.

It’s enlisting Under-9’s players for its inaugural side as well as Auskick players for the 2022 season.

Thanks to a generous sponsor Boutique Real Estate, all player fees will be free.

The club is a merger between Masala Football Club and the revived North Dandenong Junior Football Club.

Known as ‘the Tigers’, its uniform shares the two sets of club colours – maroon, and yellow and black.

Australian Rules juniors had temporarily vanished from Dandenong North’s Lois Twohig Oval due to changing cultural demographics and a lack of volunteers.

And despite its long, rich history, the North Dandenong junior club folded in 2018.

But at the urging of North Dandenong’s late president Colin Riddiford, the ground co-tenant Masala Football Club began an Auskick program.

Now in its 10th year, Masala has built a legion of senior players from an array of cultural backgrounds.

It was keen to establish junior pathways as well as to field a women’s side, junior co-ordinator Janahan Kumaralingam said

“It’s a difficult demographic for footy. But Masala is all about multiculturalism.”

By 2021 – and despite Covid shutdowns – the club attracted 60 junior Auskickers.

On 26 March, the club is seeking to enlist more players.

At its clinic, it’s hosting free footy activities, a free barbecue and free sign-ups for its Under-9’s and Auskick squads.

The club’s Auskickers are also in the running to present medals at the AFLW Grand Final – if a Victorian team wins.

The family fun day is on Saturday 26 March from 9.30am at Lois Twohig Reserve’s top oval, 80 Carlton Rd, Dandenong North. To register for Under 9’s, go to: https://www.playhq.com/afl/register/431b98