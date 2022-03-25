Bulls building to Eastern tilt

By Tyler Lewis

NOBLE PARK:

2021:

FINISH: 2nd – eight wins, two losses

LEADING GOAL KICKER: Ben Marson (10)

2022:

CAPTAIN:

CLEARANCES:

INS: Jack Beech (Knox), Shayne Allan (Edithvale-Aspendale), Jack Francis (Chelsea), Chris Horton-Milne (Dingley), Matt Clarke (Officer), Aidan Farr (Knox) and Jackson Voss (Beaumaris).

OUTS: Omar Ashkar (Dalyston), Musa Amin (Dalyston), Cosimo Anagnostou (Kooeweerup), Jordan Andrews (Old Haileybury), Antonio Gonzalez (Dandenong), Nathan Oakes (Balwyn), Mitchell Anderson (Endeavour Hills), Brenton Wells (Pakenham), Jai Neal (Berwick), Jack Murray (Dalyston), Benjamin Merkli (Mulgrave), Zak Roscoe (Cranbourne) and Samir Kazizada (Dalystone)

MESSAGE FROM WITHIN (Coach Steve Hughes):

“I think we demonstrated last year that we’re good enough to beat most sides,” he said.

“It’s a very tight competition, we were sitting second when Covid hit in August, about to play Vermont for top spot that weekend.

“I think that probably demonstrates we’re thereabouts, with that in mind we will have aggressive goals for sure.

“It’s easy to say ‘let’s go out and win a premiership’, but we have a tough first four or five weeks, it’s about getting off to a good start.

“We have some difficult games early on, so we will really focus on our first little block and try sit inside the top four or five at the end of that, with the end goal of playing finals footy.”

PREVIEW:

Noble Park is chips in this season.

The Bulls seemed to have filled the gaps from last year.

Its midfield is among the best of the best, but its ability to hit the scoreboard has held it back in recent years – a leading goal-kicker with 10 speaks for itself.

But Steve Hughes has been around long enough to know what his side needs to go all the way, and it appears he has done so brilliantly.

Shayne Allan returns; Jack Francis and Jack Beech have impressed early on, while the Marson brothers are expected to add some organic growth.

Star midfielder Kyle Martin sent a scare through the Bulls camp when he was injured playing cricket for Springvale South, but he is back for his 150th senior game round one.

Martin’s partner in crime – Jackson Sketcher – has pleased the Bulls with his pre-season as he gears up for one of the more exciting seasons of his career.

Hughes is looking in the short term, not getting ahead of a tricky fixture early, but it’s hard to see this side not being a team to beat deep into September.

ROUND 1 OPPONENT:

Rowville @ Seebeck Oval – April 9

PREDICTED FINISH:

Premiers

PREDICTED LADDER:

Noble Park

Balwyn

Vermont

Norwood

South Croydon

Blackburn

Berwick

Doncaster East

Rowville

Park Orchards

North Ringwood

Doncaster