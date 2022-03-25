Car crashes into Keysborough school

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Students and staff escaped injury after a car crashed a building at Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

Police say the car hit a gutter after turning from Chapel Road into Homeleigh Road about 12.30pm on Friday 25 March.

The car hit another vehicle and then crashed into the building.

A 42-year-old Keysborough man is being questioned by Dandenong Highway Patrol investigators.

There were no injuries, police say.

SES Dandenong acting controller Daniel Pastean said an SES crew pulled a Ford Focus from the damaged brick office building about 10 metres from Homeleigh Road.

“It was lucky that it didn’t go further into the building.”

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Meanwhile, emergency crews also attended a minor crash at Keysborough Hotel about 2.30pm the same afternoon.

It’s believed a driver was attempting to park outside the hotel at the corner of Corrigan and Cheltenham roads.

It struck a parked vehicle and a moving vehicle, then crashed into a small retaining wall, police say.

No one was injured.