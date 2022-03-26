Locked in: Turf 1 XI’s confirmed

The sides are in!
The stage is set for the DDCA Turf 1 grand final at Alex Nelson Reserve today between arch rivals Buckley Ridges and Springvale South.
The Bucks are coming off an earnest victory over Berwick in the qualifying final a fortnight ago, and Springvale South are coming from back-to-back wins over Narre South and Berwick to book a place in the big dance from fourth.
So here are the teams for the MASSIVE clash…
BUCKLEY RIDGES:
Ben Wright ©
Jayson Hobbs
Wesley Nicholas
Matthew Goodwright
Michael Davies
Troy Aust (wk)
Shivam Patel
Ben Watson
Hussain Ali
Zafar Shiekh
Mahela Udawatte
SPRINGVALE SOUTH:
Paul Hill (c, wk)
Blade Baxter
Akshat Buch
Josh Dowling
Mitch Forsyth
Kyle Martin
Ryan Quirk
Jackson Sketcher
Jarryd Straker
Brayden Sharp
Jordy Wyatt
GRAND FINAL:
BUCKLEY RIDGES V SPRINGVALE SOUTH
ALEX NELSON RESERVE
11:00AM