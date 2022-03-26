Locked in: Turf 1 XI’s confirmed

The sides are in!

The stage is set for the DDCA Turf 1 grand final at Alex Nelson Reserve today between arch rivals Buckley Ridges and Springvale South.

The Bucks are coming off an earnest victory over Berwick in the qualifying final a fortnight ago, and Springvale South are coming from back-to-back wins over Narre South and Berwick to book a place in the big dance from fourth.

So here are the teams for the MASSIVE clash…

BUCKLEY RIDGES:

Ben Wright ©

Jayson Hobbs

Wesley Nicholas

Matthew Goodwright

Michael Davies

Troy Aust (wk)

Shivam Patel

Ben Watson

Hussain Ali

Zafar Shiekh

Mahela Udawatte

SPRINGVALE SOUTH:

Paul Hill (c, wk)

Blade Baxter

Akshat Buch

Josh Dowling

Mitch Forsyth

Kyle Martin

Ryan Quirk

Jackson Sketcher

Jarryd Straker

Brayden Sharp

Jordy Wyatt

GRAND FINAL:

BUCKLEY RIDGES V SPRINGVALE SOUTH

ALEX NELSON RESERVE

11:00AM