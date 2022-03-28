Lynbrook hoon event charges

A man has been charged with 52 offences, including allegedly dropping burnouts and driving at speed near 100 spectators in Commercial Drive, Lynbrook on 8 July.

The 24-year-old Beveridge man was intercepted in a white 2000 Mazda van in Reservoir on 24 March after an eight-month police investigation.

Police seized the van, which was allegedly involved in similar “reckless driver behaviour” at five hoon gatherings in eight months, including Lynbrook, Keysborough, Truganina and Thomastown.

At a Beveridge home, police seized a set of cancelled registration plates, a small amount of alleged meth, MDMA, heroin and 1,4-butanediol, knuckle dusters and a laser pointer.

The man’s charges include reckless conduct endangering life, deliberate loss of traction, drive in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, use of an unsafe vehicle, unaccompanied learner and commit an indictable offence on bail.

He was bailed to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court.

Dandenong High-Risk Driving Unit officers say they will retain the seized van until the case is finalised.

Inspector Dean Grande said there had been a “significant reduction” in hoon activity across the state.

“If you are selfish enough to risk the lives of innocent road users by partaking in hoon activity, prepare to get a knock on your door.

“We will continue to apply pressure to those who escape detection on the night of an event, and we will not rest until we have offenders in custody with some facing upward of six years jail time for their behaviour.”