Daylight carjacking thwarted

A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Noble Park.

Police say the pair approached a white Toyota Corolla waiting to turn right from Camellia Avenue onto Elonera Road about midday on Saturday 26 March.

After an alleged struggle with the pair, the driver managed to drive away.

A 37-year-old Noble Park man and a 24-year-old Loch Sport woman were arrested by police in Camellia Avenue shortly later.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating. They are appealing for the driver to come forward.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au