No fix yet to long-running leak

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A petrol station in Noble Park has been ordered to repair a long-running leak that has blocked a nearby footpath for several months.

The 7-11 station on the corner of Princes Highway and Corrigan Road has been served two ‘red notices’ by South East Water this month, but has reportedly yet to fix the issue.

The seepage – with an oily sheen – has spread about five metres across the path and nature strip since December.

In the meantime, residents have been unable to use the only footpath link between Corrigan Road homes and nearby businesses.

Grant Byron, of Noble Park, said a wheelchair user was being forced to take a detour of several hundred metres to get to their local pub.

“He’s been locked in his two-bedroom unit for two years. Now finally he can get out somewhere, he has to go via the cape.”

Mr Byron takes his chances by walking on the sodden nature strip.

“If you drove your car on it, you’d need a tractor to pull you out.

“(The pond) has got an oily look about it.

“It’s crazy that it’s gone on (unresolved) for this long in this day and age.”

South East Water service delivery general manager Simon Willis described it as a “low flowing leak from a drinking water source which is not toxic”.

“The water however is stagnant and we would advise community members and pets not to drink it.”

The water authority first received a complaint in late December.

It investigated several locations in the search for the leak. The source was identified as a “private fire service” on Corrigan Rd that supplies the petrol station, Mr Willis said.

The petrol station property owner was responsible to maintain the private water mains, including service pipes, stop taps and connections, he said.

“We issued a red notice … to the property on 11 March and again on 22 March, asking the owner to respond and inform us that repairs will be performed by a licensed plumber.

“We’ll continue to follow up and work with the property owner, to make sure the necessary repairs are carried out.”

The footpath on Corrigan Road has been taped off by City of Greater Dandenong since early February.

The council referred the matter to the Environment Protection Authority Victoria this month as the substance was “still unknown”.

An EPA spokesperson said it was still investigating the substance.

7-11 was contacted for comment.

Water leaks or bursts can be reported to South East Water on 132 812.

Pollution can be reported to the EPA 24-hour hotline on 1300 EPA VIC (1300 372 842) or epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution