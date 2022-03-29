Doveton’s new nest

By Lachlan Mitchell

That new car smell might be making its way to the Doveton change room this season.

A new playing-coach, new division and a new league are all features of Doveton in 2022.

Michael Cardamone has taken the reins at Doveton and expects big things from his side this year as it makes the switch across from Outer East to division two of the Southern Football Netball League..

“It’s all tracking along nicely, we have finished all our practice games now, we had three good games and are looking forward to round one,” Cardamone said.

The Doves are looking forward to seeing the next generation of players coming through, as well as more seasoned players helping with leadership.

“Some of the young kids, and we have six or seven new recruits. Dylan Chapman we reckon he is going to be one of the better ruckman, so we are excited to see him play,” Cardamone said.

The year will be Doveton’s first season in the Southern competition after leaving AFL Outer East.

The Mighty Doves have said that long-term success was of paramount importance and the catalyst for move.

The extended break has really invigorated the team with an eagerness to play.

“We haven’t played for nine or 10 months now….if you’re not getting excited now, you probably never are,” Cardamone said.

“We have a game plan that we think is going to hold up. We have been practising for three months so hopefully that side of things works for us.”

Doveton will enter the competition in division two and will be hoping to feature in the top division next year.

“I have had to implement what works for us. I played in the Eastern Football League and I have had to bring in some of the stuff I have learnt from that,” Cardamone said.

“Hopefully that holds up in the Southern Football League.”

Cardamone is no stranger to the big time, kicking 626 goals in 284 games in the Eastern League. The gun forward played with Blackburn, Forest Hill, Coldstream and Aquinas Old Collegians.

“I’m a little bit older, but I’m going to make sure I do the right rehab and make sure I get up each week,” he said.

“And if my leadership can make sure that the young guys can get through that’s all that matters.”

Doveton has recruited with a mix of youth and experience to make sure that the side’s future is in good hands.

“I get excited working with the young kids and all the youth coming through,” Cardamone said.

“It’s all about seeing the smiles on the young kids and seeing them singing the song at the end of the game.”

Doveton’s round one clash comes against Hampton Park at Robinson’s Reserve on April 2.