Books flood NSW with hope

By Marcus Uhe

Casey Cardinia Libraries are supporting the flood recovery in Northern New South Wales by collecting donations to be sent to the Lismore City Library.

The libraries are after books no older than five-years-old, or financial donations which can be made at tap points at any of the library locations while 100 per cent of financial donations will go to the Lismore City Library.

The categories primarily impacted by flood damage include adult fiction, large print books, junior and young adult books, children’s story books, children’s DVDs, jigsaws, audio books, parenting, and junior non-fiction.

Casey Cardinia Libraries chief executive Beth Luppino said the donations would to restore a sense of normality to the community after such a difficult period.

“Public libraries play a key role in wellbeing through the provision of free services and safe spaces, helping this library will help the Lismore community recover faster,” Ms Luppino said.

“We saw how much our local communities valued our libraries during Covid-19 lockdowns – now it’s our turn to help the Lismore library and community to get back on their feet.”

Casey Cardinia Libraries are located in Cranbourne, Doveton, Emerald, Endeavour Hills, Narre Warren and Pakenham.

To find your closest location head to cclc.vic.gov.au/branches/