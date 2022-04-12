Dandenong City hosts fun day of soccer

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There were 500 participants at Dandenong City Soccer Club’s tournament of U9s-13s children on Saturday 9 April.

Clubs from across Melbourne participated at the daylong event and it achieved its aim of attracting people back outdoors and playing local sport after the lockdowns of the past two years.

“The kids absolutely had a ball,” committee member Natalie Klafuric said.

“Their comments were that it’s fantastic to play soccer because they’re able to enjoy life again and they’re able to play with their teammates so it’s a massive success to get them out and about.

Another 2000 people were in attendance and Ms Klafuric noted the positive vibe at the event.

“It was really hard to get motivated at the beginning the year and things like this get them very excited and they’re very appreciative that their parents encourage them to get involved in sport.

“The kids are happier, energetic, and more motivated to get back into sport which is an absolute positive influence to get kids to do these tournaments.”