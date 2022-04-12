Mayor hopeful Dandenong plays part in Commonwealth Games

Victoria will host the 2026 Commonwealth games!

The Games will be held across multiple regions with hubs to be established in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, each with their own athletes’ village and sport program.

The hubs will host athletes, officials and fans after the opening ceremony is held at the MCG.

Shepparton will also have a presence with sporting and cultural events and a strong para-program.

Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his pride at Victoria being chose as the host of the event.

“The Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria is great for jobs, hospitality and our economy,” the Premier said.

The door has been left ajar for other areas to host events particularly if additional sports are included in the program.

Mayor Jim Memeti remains hopeful that Dandenong will play a part.

He has led the Greater Dandenong Council’s charge for a stadium to be built on council-owned land next to the Dandenong Train Station, with the feasibility study to be ready in June.

Proposed to be a 20,000 seat rectangular stadium, he said it could host Rugby Sevens and would bring enormous economic benefit to the region.

“They would be staying at the hotels and using our cafes and restaurants and having it here would create jobs so I think it is important that Dandenong is considered as a prospect in the Commonwealth Games,” Cr Memeti said.

“We’ve got lots to offer, we’re a very culturally diverse city and I think that many, many of the nations that are coming to Victoria would love to visit Greater Dandenong and see what we have to offer here so I think it’s extremely important that you look at Dandenong.

Cr Memeti also referenced the Dandenong Wellbeing Centre, which will be constructed in time for the games, and Tatterson Park as other facilities that could support the event.

“It’s a great opportunity to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games and I want to work closely with the government to make Dandenong a viable place to to hold events,” the Mayor added.

“I think it’s going to be great for Victoria and hopefully Greater Dandenong can be part of it.”