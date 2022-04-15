Youth not-for-profit coming to Dandenong

A new initiative called “Collective Impact” is launching in April.

The launch will occur on Friday 22 April from 10-11am at Warehouse 3, 393 South Gippsland Highway, Dandenong South.

Collective Impact is a not-for-profit Social Enterprise comprising charities and businesses from Greater Dandenong.

It is committed to helping ‘at risk’ youth create a better future through the power of mentoring and employment.

Collective Impact brings together a range of services, including marketing, design, print, mail, distribution, and much more, to create real jobs and give young people access to life changing mentors.

The social enterprise is driven by a desire to provide everyone with the same opportunities in life and is committed to helping as many people as it can.

For free tickets, click the following link: events.humanitix.com/collective-impact-launch