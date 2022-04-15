Hammered ‘ex’ jailed for ‘terrifying’ break-in

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A jealous ex-partner on a “two-day bender” who terrifyingly smashed his way into a woman’s unit and threatened her with a hammer has been jailed.

Daniel Lloyd, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to aggravated burglary, threatening to kill, criminal damage and persistently breaching an intervention order.

After a relationship break-up, Lloyd repeatedly defied an intervention order by sending 82 “vile” abusive Facebook messages to the ex-partner who lived in a neighbouring unit.

It culminated in a torrent of abuse including a threat to kill the victim and smash her windows during daytime on 15 November 2020.

Soon after, Lloyd smashed her living-room window with a hammer while shouting abuse.

CCTV footage of the incident made for “terrifying viewing and listening”, sentencing judge Paul Lacava said on 13 April.

“It could only have been a terrifying experience for the victim.”

Lloyd lifted himself into the unit through the broken window and raised the hammer – leading the woman to think he’d either throw it at her or attack her with it.

“She was terrified that you were there to kill her.

“You went into the sanctity of her home armed with a weapon and for the purpose of assaulting her while she was alone.

“The only reason you did not inflict injury on the victim is she managed to flee from the unit.”

Lloyd approached the arriving police, telling them they would “have to do it the hard way”.

He was subdued with capsicum spray and handcuffed on the ground due to resisting arrest.

Lloyd later told police he hadn’t slept all day due to drinking beer stubbies all night, and described the victim as a “c***”.

During Covid, he reported drinking up to a slab a day to keep himself occupied.

He’d stopped taking his anti-psychotic medication but there was no evidence that schizophrenia was a factor in his offending.

The now-traumatised victim’s lawful attempt to protect herself with an intervention order “could not protect her from you”.

“You proceeded to treat her in a way that no woman should have to endure.”

Lloyd’s claims that the victim had been goading him were “delusional”, the judge said.

Judge Lacava said a clear message had to be sent to others that such behaviour would likely lead to jail.

It was Lloyd’s first time in custody. His solid work history as a chef and security guard, and lack of relevant criminal history were noted.

His rehabilitation prospects were “guarded”, depending on him staying on prescription medication and off alcohol and illicit drugs, Judge Lacava said.

Lloyd was jailed for up to four-and-a-half years with a non-parole period of three years.

His term included 514 days in pre-sentence detention.