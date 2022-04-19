Wet weather: slow down

The Department of Transport would like to remind motorists to slow down and take extra care in wet weather.

Bad weather should prompt drivers to reduce their speed and use extreme caution.

Drivers are reminded to ensure they leave extra space between them and the car in front, as braking distances increase in wet conditions.

Be sure to turn headlights on and be extra vigilant for cyclists and motorbikes which are harder to see.

If the rain becomes too heavy for wipers to cope, pull over safely and wait for the rain to pass.

Never walk, ride or drive through flood water.

Make sure loads are secure, particularly on elevated roadways. Pay attention to overhead signage as speeds will be reduced if winds increase.

If you see any hazards on our roads, please report them to the Transport Operations Centre on 13 11 70 (open 24/7). In an emergency, call Triple Zero.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.