Dandenong woman wins Tattslotto

A Dandenong woman who was stood down from her travel industry job at the beginning of the pandemic is now embracing her new millionaire status after scoring division one in Monday & Wednesday Lotto.

The Melbourne resident held one of the four division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4174, drawn Monday 18 April 2022 and takes home a total prize of $1,001,446.30.

Speaking with an official from The Lott this morning, the Victorian player relayed how she discovered her life-changing windfall.

“Oh my god! I’m so nervous!” she happily cried.

“I was on the couch with my husband, and we were watching television before bed. I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I haven’t checked my lottery ticket. I’d better go do it.”

“At first, I thought I’d won $1,000 because I couldn’t see the all the draw numbers. I said to my husband, ‘I’ve won $1,000!’.

“But then, I saw the sixth number come up, and that’s when I realised I’d won division one! I started screaming, shaking, crying. I couldn’t believe it.

“We couldn’t sleep at all last night. I kept thinking, ‘Maybe I didn’t really win? Is it real? Have I read this wrong?’. All these thoughts were running through my head, and I didn’t get to sleep until 3am.

“I called my children on FaceTime as soon as I found out, and they didn’t believe me – I think they do now.

“It’s been a struggle since being stood down from my travel job at the beginning of the pandemic. I’ve been searching for a new career route, but it’s been so much harder than I thought.

“This will help us tremendously, and I can feel a sense of relief after searching high and low for a new job. I can’t believe it.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy her good fortune, the Victorian mum said she couldn’t wait to help her children.

“I’ll always prioritise my children, so the prize will mainly go to them,” she shared.

“It will give them a great boost and look after their future plans, especially after the pandemic!”

Her winning marked System 7 entry was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4174 on Monday 18 April 2022 were 7, 3, 6, 25, 28, 11, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 30.