Road blitz extends to Anzac Day

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Victoria Police will unleash a road blitz in the Anzac Day long weekend after a spate of drug-driving, drink-driving and speeding offences in the South East.

During Operation Compass over the Easter long weekend, 528 offences were detected in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

“Broken down, this is more than 132 people a day making perilous decisions behind the wheel, which do nothing but put the lives of innocent road users at risk,” Superintendent Dearne Dummett said.

“If you choose to drive while under the influence, ignore basic road rules or speed, expect to see red and blue lights in your rear-view mirror.”

Among the offenders was a 42-year-old Dandenong man who returned a 0.308 blood-alcohol reading at 4pm on Easter Monday.

Dandenong police say the vehicle had been seen suspiciously loitering in a residential street in Dandenong North.

The man’s license was suspended immediately, and his vehicle impounded – one of 21 impounds in the South East during the long weekend.

He was released pending summons.

During Easter, there were 126 speeding drivers, 51 drug drivers, 25 drink drivers, 59 unregistered vehicles and 55 disqualified or unlicensed drivers detected.

There were 191 other traffic offences during Easter, including disobeying traffic controls, seatbelt offences and mobile phone offences.

Supt Dummett warned police would go “all-out to reduce road trauma” as Operation Compass continues until 11.59pm on Anzac Day, 25 April.

The blitz includes alcohol and drug testing buses, as well as Highway Patrol vehicles with automatic number-plate recognition technology to catch unregistered and disqualified drivers.

“When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have a responsibility to yourself, your passengers, and the wider community to arrive alive.

“Speed, impaired driving, distraction, and fatigue are all major contributors to road trauma, and we are pleading with the community to make the right choice.

“Be patient, stay alert and make the right choices when travelling and returning home these holidays.”