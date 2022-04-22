Bombardier to build 100 trams

One hundred accessible trams are set to be built in Dandenong as part of a $1.85 billion State Government project.

The Government says the Next Generation Trams Project will support up to 1900 local jobs in manufacturing, the supply chain and building a purpose-built depot and maintenance facility.

Dandenong-based Bombardier Transportation Australia – which was acquired by Alstrom in January – was awarded the contract.

The project includes a 65 per cent local content quota – the biggest since rolling stock local content quotas were introduced, the Government stated.

It will also be subject to a “competitive design and tender process”.

“We’re proud to build trams and trains in Victoria, by Victorians – supporting thousands of jobs and improving our public transport network,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The trams’ designs will be refined in consultation with accessibility groups, passengers and tram drivers.

They will replace Melbourne’s oldest high-floor trams.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the “historic investment” would provide a “much-needed boost to the local economy”.

South East Melbourne Manufacturers’ Alliance chief executive Vonda Fenwick was “delighted” with the news.

“Bombardier and the entire local supply chain centred in the South East will benefit from this project. “Our SEMMA members have enormous capability and experience in the rolling stock sector which will support the success of this project to deliver the Next Gen Trams for Victoria.”

Opposition public transport spokesperson Steph Ryan said the long-awaited project had blown out by nearly $400 million in the past 12 months.

“A growing proportion of the current tram fleet is ancient and inaccessible, with officials warning for years there’s ‘considerable’ risks to safety and service delivery,” Ms Ryan said.

“But the Andrews Government has sat on its hands for years while commuters battle worsening conditions on trams that are close to half a century old and not wheelchair-accessible.

“Labor can’t manage major projects and today’s window dressing – which appears to be hundreds of millions of dollars over budget already – is cold comfort for the Victorians who are forced to travel on the ageing rolling stock that’s no longer fit-for-purpose.”