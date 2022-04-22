Weapons seized in Endeavour Hills

A man has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs and weapons including a sawn-off shotgun in a house raid in Endeavour Hills.

Springvale-based Divisional Response Unit detectives arrested a 37-year-old Endeavour Hills man at the house on Tarbet Court about 7am on Thursday 22 April.

They say they seized weapons, ammunition, methylamphetamine and cannabis during the raid.

It follows the alleged discovery of ammunition and weapons in a bag at a department store at Overland Drive, Narre Warren on 12 April.

The man was charged with prohibited person possess a firearm, possess ammunition, possession of a drug of dependence and commit indicatable offence whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.