Easter ‘good news’ story

by Anita Davine of St John Vianney's Parish, Mulgrave

We all look for ‘good news’!

The message of Easter is one of new life, new beginnings, a new consciousness where communities are called to share love, forgiveness and compassion because Jesus has shown us the way through his life, death and resurrection.

It is a call for communities of diverse backgrounds, cultures, beliefs to gather without prejudice, preconceived ideas or expectations, a meeting of minds and hearts.

It’s a call to community and unity in love as a common purpose, recognising that we are all members of a universal family.

Together we can mend a broken world and work towards a glorious transformation of ourselves, humanity and of all creation, but we must dare to believe it.

In the words of Daniel O’Leary in his book Already Within: Divining the Hidden Spring, he reminds us “What was revealed at Easter is that every human act of love is a divine act of love: that God, too, looks excitedly through our eyes, whenever we look at anybody or anything with wonder and delight…

“The essence of Easter is that it changes everything. A new reality has entered into our consciousness.”

Let us listen to the life-giving whisper coming from the living gospel within our hurting hearts, and dare to believe that together we can set free the dance in our bodies, the music in our souls, the dreams in our hearts.

With the Cosmic Christ we can overcome every fear; we can forgive every hurt; we can make our lives a journey of wonder.

Jesus reminds us, “I have come that you may have life, and have it to the full.”

May we place our hope in what matters and what lasts trusting in the Spirit’s eternal presence and love.

– Message of Hope is compiled by the Interfaith Network of the City of Greater Dandenong. Details on its activities, tours and volunteering opportunities, email executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au