Looking Back

100 years ago

27 April 1922

Anzac Day celebration

Anzac Day was fittingly celebrated in Dandenong by an impressive commemoration service held in the Band Rotunda at the Park in the afternoon, at which the memory of the fallen heroes was suitably honoured, and a worthy tribute likewise paid to the brave men who have returned. Although there was opposition in some quarters to Anzac Day being proclaimed a public holiday, the people of Australia who think of the past were glad to meet in that way to celebrate the memory of those gallant boys who had died for their King and country. It is easy to forget the name of Anzac, but we must not forget our duty to the fallen, and also the brave wounded returned soldiers, who were as worthy of honour as the men who would never return.

50 years ago

27 April 1972

‘No’ to social worker

In a decision which is certain to cause a storm of protest and controversy, Dandenong City Council on Monday night rejected a move to employ a qualified social worker.

In front of a packed gallery, all of whom attended to hear the social worker debate, a motion by councillor Max Oldmeadow for the appointment was defeated 7-4. Later, councillor Oldmeadow told the Journal “I’m bitterly disappointed at council’s decision and stress once again, as I did on Monday night, that it would not have meant a rise in rates. It would have simply meant rearranging prioritises. I am not finished on the matter. I do not believe that vote represents the wishes of the majority of the citizens of Dandenong, and it is my intention to bring the matter up again this year.”

20years ago

22 April 2002

Lest we forget

Dandenong

Pillars march

The Dandenong RSL will hold a service at the Pillars of Freedom at 6am on Anzac Day. The main service will start at 11am.

Springvale

Springvale RSL held its memorial service yesterday when an impressive crowd of ex-servicemen and women and their descendants swung their way along Springvale Road from the railway station to the cenotaph at the council offices in Springvale Road.

Noble Park

More that 200 ex-servicemen and women their descendants, and residents attended the Noble Park RSL’s 11am Anzac service yesterday. The service was held in the Memorial Park in Mons Parade. The Noble Park RSL always hold its service prior to April 25 to allow members and friends to attend the main march in Melbourne.

5 years ago

24 April 2017

Centre reveals shocking rates of family violence

Family violence experts have revealed that they are making about 20 to 30 assessments each night as they announce that their service is to be extended to cover Casey and Cardinia. Dandenong’s $10 million multi-disciplinary family violence centre houses specialist police, counsellors, child protection workers and health professions in the area of family and sexual support from its secret location.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society