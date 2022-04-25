Pool rescue supported

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Federal candidates of all stripes are pledging support for Casey Council’s “change of heart” $21 million proposed upgrade of Doveton’s historic community pool.

Once slated for destruction, the 50-metre pool would be renewed, along with the Pool in the Park main building and car park.

The upgraded parkland would include splash-play and made accessible year-round. The three smaller pools would be demolished.

On 19 April, the council committed $10.5 million while seeking the remainder from state and federal governments.

Last year, Bruce MP Julian Hill – along with residents, sport and residents’ groups – was outraged by the council’s original shock proposal to demolish the pools and replace them with parkland.

Mr Hill said he was “overjoyed the council has had a change of heart and listened to the Doveton community”.

“I will work with the community to fight for funding as the design and business case are completed,” the Labor MP said.

“The Liberals have done nothing for Doveton and just make hollow promises, but if a Federal Labor Government is elected I am very confident that the Doveton Pool in the Park will receive funding.”

The federal ALP recently pledged $20 million towards an $83 million revamp of Dandenong Oasis aquatic centre and an upgrade of Noble Park Aquatic Centre.

Liberal candidate James Moody said if elected, he’d advocate for federal support for Doveton pool.

“Speaking to residents of Doveton I know just how dissatisfied they were that the pool was being demolished

“It was another blow to Doveton and another instance of it being left behind.

“With this commitment I am now able to, if elected, advocate for support for this project federally – something Doveton desperately needs and has not received across the suburb over the last few years.

“This is the change I will bring to Doveton and surrounds which is why I’ve already met with clubs like the Doveton Football Club, Doveton Cricket Club and Dandenong Cricket Club.”

Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan welcomed Casey’s response to the “huge community groundswell”.

“An incoming Federal Government should make a significant financial contribution as this is the heart and soul of Doveton.”

State MP Gabrielle Williams, the member for Dandenong, said any funding requests will “form part of future budget processes”.

“The Doveton Pool proposal has significantly improved from the initial plans that were put forward last year.

“There remains further detailed planning work to do and I look forward to working alongside Council and our federal government representatives to progress the plan in the time ahead.”

Greg Pargeter, whose late father and former mayor Syd Pargeter was a driving force to build the pool in the 1960’s, said the council’s reversal was due to “community power”.

A council survey last year found 94 per cent of respondents were in favour of keeping the pool.

It was time for state and federal governments to invest in the health and well-being of the Doveton and Eumemmerring communities, Mr Pargeter said.

“The local MPs need to demonstrate their commitment to one of the most disadvantaged communities in South East Melbourne.

“I think this will be money well invested and the benefits will be enjoyed by future generations.”

An Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association spokesperson Sean Balfour was “ecstactic“ while watching the council’s administrators endorse the proposal.

“I’m over the moon. We have to now get the funding from state and federal governments.

“Regardless, the council now has a plan not to remove the pool.”

With the permanent waterslide to be demolished, Mr Balfour hoped there would be inflatable waterslides still on offer.

The upgraded plant room should provide solar or alternative-powered heating for the pool, he said.

Mr Balfour also welcomed potentially a longer open season for the pool, though that was yet to be finalised.

Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association spokesperson Brendan Browne was “reasonably happy” but “we still don’t have a guaranteed outcome”.

“We are certainly hoping that some funding will come from other levels of government, because that pool is an important part of the community and it’s been allowed to run down over a number of years.

“It is important that as new housing developments go up in Casey, that the older areas are not forgotten about and don’t lose out to cost-cutting by the Council.”