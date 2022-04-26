Doveton pool plans afloat

By Marcus Uhe

The City of Casey is calling on the State and Federal Governments to “come on a journey” with it to upgrade and maintain the Doveton Pool.

In a motion moved at the Tuesday 19 April council meeting, the council published its Doveton Pool in the Park Master Plan, which included a renewal of the 50-metre pool, main building and car park, along with the demolition of the Gambetta room and three small pools.

The council is seeking a combined minimum commitment of 50 per cent of funding for the project from the Federal and State Governments, to the value of $10.5 million.

The concept plan and costing indicated up to $21.14 million in funding was required to redevelop the Doveton Pool in the Park site. The report says Council’s Capital Works Program would not have the capacity to deliver in full.

“This is to not build a new pool but to work with what’s there, to improve it, to bring it up to date, to ensure it’s safe and fit to purpose for many years into the future,” Administrator Miguel Belmar said.

“It will be a facility that will not only be a pool, but it will be a pool, a waterpark and facility available on a year-round basis, on more than just appropriate days where it is appropriate to open the facility.

“We’ve listened to the community and understood where the community would like this project to go, and we are hopeful, more than hopeful, that in future, we will be able to carry out the work with other levels of government to ensure that the Casey community is provided with this important outdoor facility, and on that basis I am happy to move this motion.”

Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff said it was an excellent outcome.

“One of the features… that I was very keen to ensure occurred was opening the site to the broader community, not just a facility that was fenced and closed for most of the year,” Ms Duff said.

“If we’re going to invest in it, we’re going to make sure that the investment is well-placed.

“Council has made a commitment and we now strongly seek the support of the State and Federal Government.”

A council proposal to demolish the pool in March 2021 drew outrage from locals, including the Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association, and Federal Bruce MP Julian Hill, who said “it should be no surprise if the community fights back,” should the council ignore the community feedback.

The proposal was raised on the basis that the 12,347 population of Doveton Eumemmerring was too small to justify a $40 million redevelopment, including an indoor pool.

The backlash informed the Council’s decision making, Ms Duff said.

“The feedback from community was unmistakeable and consistent that public wanted the pool maintained,” she said.

“The panel has acknowledged this and committed to providing $10.5 million to improving the pool and environment and providing the new facilities.”

Further work will be undertaken to determine season length and operating hours of the facility, the council said.

A copy of the Doveton Pool in the Park Master Plan can be found in the Casey Council’s Tuesday 19 April meeting agenda at casey.vic.gov.au/sites/default/files/2022-04/Agenda – Council Meeting – 19 April 2022 – Latest Version.pdf