Devastated Cr’s family urges support for hospital

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In her darkest hour, a Greater Dandenong councillor and her family are urging support for an annual fundraiser for Monash Children’s Hospital.

On Easter Sunday, Cr Formoso posted on Facebook that “our beautiful boy Luka has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia, an unimaginable diagnosis for any child and unbearable for any parent”.

She thanked the many well-wishers for their prayers and support.

“The best way you can help Luka and every child that endures this, is by attending this walk and raising funds for the miracle workers at Monash Children’s Hospital to keep doing what they do by supporting every family that walks through its doors.

“We cannot even describe the care and compassion we have been shown at this world- class facility from every single staff member that works here.

“These people make miracles happen every single day. I’m certain they will make Luka better.

“Although you never wish to be here, this is the best place you could be.”

Cr Formoso’s family has urged supporters to get behind Team Lukazade for the charity fundraiser Walk for Monash Children’s Hospital on 22 May.

Within 15 hours, dozens of families, individuals and businesses had donated more than $4000 to the cause.

Cr Formoso also urged people to donate blood, with stocks plummeting to dire levels across Australia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a shortage and it’s critical for survival.”

At a council meeting on 26 April, several councillors paid tribute to the family and its stirring response.

An emotional Cr Rhonda Garad said councillors reacted with “deep sadness”.

“There is no more distressing news than to hear that your child is so unwell.

“But we all know that Cr Formoso is an incredibly strong woman. We know that they will get through this and she knows that we’re there for her.”

Deputy mayor Eden Foster strongly encouraged the community to get behind the walk.

“I know Cr Formoso has really backed the community so much not only as a councillor but as a resident as well.

“I think the least that we can do is show support for her in this difficult time.”

In pledging his support for the walk, mayor Jim Memeti said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lana and her family, and we wish Luka a speedy recovery”.

The Walk for Monash Children’s Hospital is at Jells Park, Wheelers Hill on 22 May. The annual event has raised $1.2 million for the hospital in the past decade.

Details: https://monash.grassrootz.com/walk-for-monash-children-s-hospital-2022/team-lukazade?tab=donations