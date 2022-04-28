Man four times legal limit

A man driving more than four times the legal alcohol limit has been nabbed in Bangholme.

At about 8pm, police patrolling Eastlink were overtaken by a 2014 Hyundai IX35 that reached speeds of 147km/h in the 100km/h zone.

The vehicle was followed for a short distance before it was intercepted when the 24-year-old driver returned a positive roadside breath testand was taken to a police station.

It was there that he returned an alleged reading of .207.

The Sandhurst man’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1006, and his license was immediately suspended.

He is also expected to be charged on summons with driving offences.

The impound forms part of Operation Compass, the state-wide road policing operation during the high-risk Anzac long weekend.

Police targeted impaired driving, speed, distraction, and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Operation Compass concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, 25 April.