Satisfy your comedy cravings at the Drum Theatre

This May strap yourself in for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Drum Theatre, Dandenong. A night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song in this rip-roaring road trip designed to satisfy all your comedy cravings. Featuring Brett Blake (MC), Blake Freeman,Jay Wymarra, Prue Blake (winner 2021 Raw Comedy National Grand Final) and Takashi Wakasugi (Japan) you won’t be disappointed.

Experience young, local talent with new eyes in Paradise Lots. A community-driven performance project that transforms the Thomas Street multi-storey carpark into a large-scale performance space. Over six weeks, Pony Cam, an award-winning, contemporary theatre company based in Melbourne, has collaborated with a creative network of young artists, helping them to develop their own stories to challenge theatrical forms. This is an all-ages event.

Join the Drum for the Australian premiere of Newsies Jr. A timeless story full of spirit and heart, Disney’s Newsies Jr. is a version of the 2012 Broadway musical. Inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies Jr. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Try this charming theatre for the first time or come back to a familiar favourite. The varied program will delight with something for everyone at prices that will surprise. Save yourself the drive to the city and support local business by booking a performance at the Drum.

Time to enjoy that special magic of live performance again. This May meet you at the Drum.

To learn more, visit drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au or call 03 8571 1666, 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

Images –

Jay Wymarra – Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Drum Theatre

Takashi Wakasugi- Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Drum Theatre

Brett Blake- Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Drum Theatre

