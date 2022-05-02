Six teens in alleged stolen Porsche pursuit

Six teenage boys in an allegedly stolen Porsche have been chased down by police in Frankston, Dandenong and Sandhurst.

Police initially spotted the vehicle on Excelsior Drive about 3.30am on Sunday 1 May.

The police Air Wing followed the Porsche to a service station on Cheltenham Road, Dandenong – where an unsuccessful attempt to get fuel was made, police say.

After running over stop-sticks, the car came to a halt in Sandhurst Boulevard, Sandhurst.

The six occupants fled on foot and were arrested nearby.

A 17-year-old Frankston North boy was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, commit indictable offence whilst on bail, dangerous driving whilst being pursued, reckless conduct endangering life and driving in a dangerous manner.

A 16-year-old Carrum Downs boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 14-year-old Hastings boy was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and commit offence whilst on bail.

A 17-year-old Ivanhoe boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and possess a drug of dependence.

A 14-year-old Mornington boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

A 17-year-old Frankston boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

