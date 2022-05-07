Lynbrook resident celebrates 104 years

By Eleanor Wilson

The trouble of keeping up appearances is something many of us grow tired of as we age.

But not for Lynbrook resident Hendrika Siwes, who was immaculately presented for her 104th birthday on Friday April 29.

With soft hair shaped in uniform waves, a deep purple dress and bolero with embroidered glass beads and a long string of shiny pearls decorating her neck, Mrs Siwes was modest to the birthday milestone as she blew out a candle at Lynbrook Park -Mckenzie Aged Care Home.

Known by loved-ones as ‘Ricky’, Mrs Siwes is one of Australia’s many migrant success stories.

She travelled to Australia from The Netherlands in 1957, searching for new opportunities and a fresh start having endured WWII in her homeland.

Here, she settled in Dandenong in 1959 with her husband, two sons and two daughters.

The family have been loyal to the South-East ever since, living in Dandenong until 1969, before making the move to Belgrave until 1992 and back to Dandenong’s Bruce Street until 2021.

Her son Hendrik recalls his mother’s love for gardening and the vast array of flowers she would tend to in her Belgrave yard.

“She was very good in the garden, she had a backyard and it was all transformed into flowers,” Mr Siwes said.

“She used to like going to the Dutch Club in Mitcham. She’d catch the bus there and back.”

Mr Siwes said things became tough for his mother when she lost her husband in 1984, but she maintains moving to Australia was a good decision.

“She had a wonderful life and she thinks Australia was a good place to settle. She always said it is the best decision she has ever made,” he said.

“I think she’s quite proud of her kids and the lives we’ve created for ourselves here.”

The eldest of nine children, Mrs Siwes travelled to Holland every couple of years, most recently visiting family with her daughter when she was 100.

“She’s been the oldest lady on the plane quite a few times,” Hendrik said.

While Covid has impacted her ability to travel, Mrs Siwes’ family in Europe still managed to make her 104th birthday special.

“My 90-year-old brother sent me flowers from Germany,” she beamed.

“I thought he would’ve forgotten all about me.”