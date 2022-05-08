Learn from the best

By Lachlan Mitchell

Sri-Lankan international Lahiru Thirimanne will be hosting a personal one-on-one coaching clinic at Endeavour Hills for the next generation of cricketing legends.

Thirimanne has had an illustrious career playing all three-formats of the game for Sri Lanka. The opening batsman is fresh-off a Test-series in India where he featured against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

The Sri-Lankan also boasts an average of 26 in Tests and 34 in the one-day format. Lahiru also captained the national team in a 2019 series of Pakistan, where he lead the side in a three-match ODI series.

The international signed for the Endeavour Hills Cricket Club for the 2021/22 season and has already committed to the 2022/23 season.

Thirimanne will join the likes of West Indies blaster Chris Gayle, and Pakistani Shoaib Malik in Eagles colours next season.

For all details on how to sign up contact Global Talent Management partner Nav De Silva on 0477090606