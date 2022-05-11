Centre Tooling fined for serious injury

A Dandenong manufacturer has been fined $20,000 after a worker was seriously injured while entangled inside a machine.

Centre Tooling Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 May to failing to reasonably provide a safe working environment.

The company which manufactures die-casting moulds for motor vehicles was convicted, fined and ordered to pay costs of $2509.

In September 2020, a worker went into the operational area of a milling machine and became entangled in a rotating spindle, the court heard.

They suffered serious injuries including a collapsed throat, punctured lungs, a broken sternum and ribs, severe liver laceration, a shoulder tear and dislocation and major burns.

A WorkSafe investigation found that it was reasonably practicable for Centre Tooling to install an interlock system on the operator’s door.

This would prevent the door from opening if the spindle was rotating, and the spindle would not rotate if the door was open.

The court heard the machine’s front access door had an interlock system but the operator’s door did not have a similar feature.

In a separate hearing, Centre Tooling’s managing director was granted a diversion with several conditions including donating $2,000 to the Alfred Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The director was ordered to write a letter of apology to the injured worker and complete a Certificate IV in Work, Health and Safety.

WorkSafe health and safety executive director Narelle Beer said there was no excuse for employers who didn’t make workplace health and safety their utmost priority.

“The horrific injuries this worker sustained could have been avoided if the company had equipped all machine doors with proper safety systems,” Dr Beer said.

“If you’re running a business in Victoria, it’s your responsibility to maintain a safe workplace, and WorkSafe won’t hesitate to take action against employers who fail to do so.”