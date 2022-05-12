Police brief: units combine to arrest teens in Hallam

Six teenagers were arrested in Hallam in an allegedly stolen car on Wednesday 11 May.

Police first sighted the allegedly stolen Jeep Cherokee at an oval on Frawley Road around 9.20am.

The teens then attempted to flee the area before police deployed stop sticks on Frawley Road.

The driver of the Jeep appears to have lost control before the vehicle, hit a parked police car and tree and came to rest on the footpath, before he teens fled the stolen car, police say.

The teens were arrested not far from where they left the vehicle, in a team effort by Southern Metro Crime Team detectives, canine units, local police and the Air Wing.

Police say two 15-year-old Hallam boys, a 16-year-old Narre Warren girl, a 15-year-old Cranbourne South girl, a 16-year-old Bayswater North girl and a 14-year-old Springvale boy are currently assisting them with their enquiries.

The car was allegedly stolen from an aggravated burglary in Beaumaris on Friday, 6 May.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au