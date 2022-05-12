Dynamic duo deliver for Bulls

By Tyler Lewis

Noble Park is really starting to kick right into gear.

The Bulls have recorded three stupendous wins in succession since its round-one misfire against Rowville, including a clinical display over Norwood on Saturday.

Noble Park coughed up the first two goals of the game and went into the first change without a goal, before swiftly recollecting itself to control the game from then on.

Bulls coach Steve Hughes revealed why his side got dealt some of its own medicine in the first stanza.

“I think we were a bit jittery around the ball, double grabbing, it was a bit greasy, I think we dropped a couple marks I think in most cases we would take,” he said.

“Credit to Norwood, they came to play… we expected them to, Norwood were coming off two losses under a goal in a row and on their home deck on a past players day.

“Eyes were right open rolling into Norwood on Saturday, we knew we were in for a fight to win the game, it was a tight start, but we did definitely settle and were able to get the momentum back in the second quarter.”

Experienced forward Shayne Allan kicked five of the Bulls 12 majors, while skipper Kyle Martin accumulated 37 disposals with a staggering 17 clearances.

Hughes was rapt for Allan reaping some individual rewards for a sterling pre-season, while also lauding the synergy both Martin and Allan share on the field.

“I did a highlights package for Kyle’s 150th before Rowville, so I went through a lot of the footage and put that together, and the boys were having a bit of a laugh because of the amount of times Marto kicked the ball to Shayne in that package,” he said.

“They have good chemistry, they have played a lot of footy together – I think Shayne knows where Kyle is going with the ball before most do.

“Shayne’s game didn’t surprise me to be honest. I am pleased for him because he didn’t miss a beat throughout pre-season… there is an element of class about him too, he finished his work well on Saturday.”

The Bulls 12.12 (84) to 6.5 (41) victory has them placed second on the ladder, with Doncaster East this Saturday.