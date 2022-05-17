Dardi expand Dandenong base

By Jonty Ralphsmith

First Nations family violence service Dardi Munwurro has expanded its base in Dandenong.

Dardi seeks to support First Nations people in reconnecting with culture, challenging the behaviour of people it works with to help the individual identify the issue in their behaviour.

With its main office in Preston, the service acquired a facility on McCrae St, Dandenong at the beginning of 2020.

In April, it secured the property next door, which Daley Hammersley, facilitator of one of the programs, hopes can allow First Nations people to discover themselves.

It is a large, completely open room, yet to be furnished, that Dardi hopes the community feel connected to and have ownership of.

“We want to leave doors open so it becomes their space not our space – I’d like to see the community to take ownership of it and that is that kind of philosophy we bring to our groups,” Mr Hammersley said.

“People can have a moment there, we hope, where they get away from the distractions of life and find spiritual connection.”

The facility provides a service for Southern Metro Melbourne, a vast area that expands from inner-city StKilda, the shores of Rosebud and Philip Island and growth areas such as Pakenham.

In the subsequent years, Dandenong’s Dardi has worked intensively with small groups to deliver two critical programs.

The men’s healing and behaviour change program educates about emotions, violence and respectful relationships to break the cycle of generational violence.

Ben McVeigh delivers the Bramung Jaarn – brothers walking in arms – program for 10-25 year olds at-risk of or involved in the youth justice system.

It is difficult to quantify the number of people assisted, as qualitative data is a key metric used to indicate effectiveness.

However, 50 First Nations people attended an event that Dardi held on Wednesday 4 May and one comment made was emblematic of the cultural-sensitivity that exists in Greater Dandenong.

“A bunch of men ask if they could join and I said ‘it’s just for Aboriginal people’ and he said ‘are they all Aboriginal people here?’ And I went ‘yeah’ and he said ‘good on them, I’m glad for them’.

“That’s my experience here – people are sensitive even if they aren’t well informed.”

There are about 500 First Nations people in the City of Greater Dandenong according to council’s reconciliation action plan, and 158 nationalities make up the local government area.

Akin to broader society, a lack of housing and decreasing affordability is an issue infiltrating first nations communities and causing disconnect from culture.

For more information about Dardi, call Daley on 0473 189 591.