Lions raise thousands

By Ananda Mendis, with Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong Lions Club raised $2000 at its ‘Biggest Barbecue’ event on Saturday 14 May and Sunday 15 May.

The funds will go towards the fight against kid’s cancer with 15 volunteers assisting in the fundraising.

Ananda Mendis from Dandenong Lions thanked the public for their support of the event, held at Bunnings Dandenong.

The ‘Biggest Barbecue’ event is one held annually by many of the clubs across Australia on a date that best suits the club.

Lions has raised about $60,000 in the last two years.

Funds raised will be used to help achieve Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF’s) mission to prevent kids with cancer dying as the money will go towards the best scientific and clinical childhood cancer research conducted across Australia.