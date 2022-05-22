Greens Road closure

People travelling along Greens Road, Dandenong South will have their drive disrupted from Friday 3 June until Monday 13 June.

The road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Kitchen Road and South Gippsland Highway from 7pm Friday 3 June to 5am Monday 13 June.

During this time, there will be no access to Greens Road from South Gippsland Highway. Through traffic will need to detour via Dandenong Bypass.

Access to Greens Road businesses located within the closure area will be maintained by entering via Frankston-Dandenong Road only.

There will be 24/7 road resurfacing works as part of the state government’s level crossing removal project

Works will include removing old rail tracks, installing new drainage and lighting and resurfacing Greens Road.

Works will take place on either side of the Greens Road rail bridge.

There will be machinery, equipment and trucks in the area.

Crews will attempt to reduce impact on homes and businesses however there will be dust and loud construction noise at times.

For more information, visit the following website: levelcrossings.vic.gov.au/media/publications/works-notice-greens-road-resurfacing?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CLU-Greens Road resurfacing works&utm_content=CLU-Greens Road resurfacing works+CID_6504588dac00fd1f5ff0909a37971a74&utm_source=email&utm_term=Visit our website