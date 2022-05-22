Hallam manufacturer looks to expand

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Hallam-based manufacturer has welcomed the Indian consulate general to its factory as the business seeks to expand business opportunities overseas.

IDM Instruments is a medium-scale manufacturing company producing components including medical equipment and mattresses, of which 65 per cent is exported.

India was identified as a profitable market and the business has had a market in Bangalore since 2019. Consulate General, Dr. Raj Kumar, was invited to Hallam as the business sought to learn more about the Indian market as it explores the possibility of expanding further within the country.

India was identified as a positive market for both due to their population, technology and fact the country speaks English.

“We want to get more contact through the Indian market,” said managing director Tommy Halmos.

“It wasn’t about meeting a person but moreso learning about if they can help us and if so, getting recognised through India.

“Their contacts in that region can hopefully help us grow because India is bigger than just Bangalore so hopefully he can help us with the paperwork and restrictions you come across when you’re trying to set up there.

“Now is a good time because you come to a time after COVID-19 where you can stretch your wings a little bit easier and travel and do more business in these places.”

After discussing the mutual benefit of IDM expanding into India with both the consulate general and president of Science Australia, Ian Gardiner , the pair were then given a tour of the factory.

IDM Instruments marked 50 years of business on Monday May 2.

All Australian-made IDM products are manufactured in the factory in Hallam.