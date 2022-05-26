Today is National Sorry Day.

Every year on 26 May, National Sorry Day remembers and acknowledges the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, which we now know as ‘The Stolen Generations’.

To mark National Sorry Day 2022, The Drum will be lit up in red, yellow and black, to acknowledge the strength of Stolen Generations survivors and reflect on how we can all play a part in the healing process for our people and nation.