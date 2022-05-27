Hughes under no illusions

By Tyler Lewis

Though the clock is running down on Noble Park’s mammoth clash with Balwyn on Queens Birthday, Bulls coach Steve Hughes has revealed he hasn’t put a second of thought into the Tigers.

Purely because the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL) bears no promises.

Doncaster isn’t fancied as a finals front-runner, but the Sharks have been known to have their moments, particularly on their home turf.

“None whatsoever mate, I have been around the block, I will be burying my head in Doncaster, don’t you worry about that,” he said of how much time he has put into Balwyn.

“I have already watched the Doncaster game twice; I’ll flick over to Balwyn at about five o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

“The good thing about that is that I have effectively got two weeks to prepare for it, but it’s all Doncaster for me (this week).

“Anyone guilty of doing that, it always comes back to bite you – we will focus on Doncaster and give them the respect they deserve.”

When the time does come for Hughes to look into Balwyn, he will certainly have his hands full, as Charlie Haley (23 disposals, 10 goals) and Jordan Lisle (25 disposals, eight goals) are coming off scintillating performances last week.