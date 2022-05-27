Paddocks ‘footprint’ revealed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Details have emerged about the State Government’s $5.5 million upgrade of historic Dandenong Police Paddocks Reserve.

In the sprawling near-500 hectare tract on 27 May, Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio announced a master plan to revitalise the reserve as well as inform about its historical and cultural significance.

The master plan will be done in consultation with the Traditional Owners, community groups and park users.

Starting next year, a $1 million early-works program will rebuild and improve toilet blocks and picnic areas in the sprawling 500-hectare tract.

It will also tackle entrenched graffiti, vandalism and rubbish dumping that had caused the locking up of the picnic ground.

Connections to Dandenong Creek Trail and surrounding wetlands will be improved.

Later works will include equestrian trails, all-ability access, improved lighting and paths to the nearby sports precinct by 2025.

“We want to make sure we uplift these wonderful paddocks so that it recognises Traditional Owners,” Ms D’Ambrosio said.

“And also to improve the amenity of this place so more people can come out and enjoy a special part of Melbourne.”

The reserve is a significant swamp scrub and wildlife corridor, including species such as sugar gliders, wombats, wedge-tailed eagles, eastern grey kangaroos and powerful owl as well as native fish in Dandenong Creek and 90 types of native plants.

Well before European settlement, the Bunurong people called the place Nerre Nerre Warrene.

Between 1840-’43, the paddocks were home to the Port Phillip Aboriginal Protectorate Station, then later the Native Police Corps.

It has also been home to Queensland Aboriginal trackers – some who were assigned to find bushranger Ned Kelly.

Up until 1931, the Victoria Police Stud Depot bred, trained and spelled its horses, including the force’s famous grey bloodlines.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams often walked the reserve during the Covid lockdowns.

“It was a real eye-opener to me about how much sometimes we ignore what’s in our backyard.

“And also how little we often understand about the significance of what is in our backyard.”

The project would go a long way to make the Police Paddocks more enjoyable and educational, says Ms Williams – who holds Aboriginal Affairs among her ministerial portfolios.

The local history and stories were important in the State’s “pathway to Treaty and to Truth-telling”.

“(It) is a really important way for the community to move forward in understanding the broader Victorian history as it relates to our relationships with First Nations people and also our pathway to a much stronger future.”

Bunurong elder Uncle Mik, also a member of Bunurong Land Council, also spoke to the land’s significance.

“If you listen up, you can hear the creatures here. The birds are singing and so is my soul. It’s really good news.

“We’re all walking in the footsteps of giants here. And these footsteps have been here for a long, long, long, long time.

“I’m really stoked about the contribution being sought from all people to stay connected to their songline around this beautiful little place.

“I certainly hope that we (all) leave some sort of honourable legacy and footprint here for all our great-children.

“We need to leave a footprint and a mark of oneself. Someone’s going to walk in those footprints in time to come.”