New facility for refugees

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Refugees and asylum seekers in Dandenong will now have necessary resources right on their doorstep.

The refugee resource hub, a branch of the asylum seeker resource centre (ASRC), launched its new facility on Thomas St Dandenong on …

Chief executive and founder Kon Karapanagiotidis cut the ribbon of the facility with councillor Jim Memeti in attendance.

Mr Karapanagiotidis conveyed the importance of empowering refugees, praising the City of Greater Dandenong for diverse cultures powering the vibrancy of the region.

“Instead of getting bigger and duplicating, we want to share power, transfer power and create a longer table and put a seat at that table for refugees themselves who have the expertise and lived experience to lead this movement to create permanency, freedom, safety and protection,” he said.

The concept was designed as an intersection of broader community and refugee recommendations.

“We are tired of this idea that when peole are poor they should be grateful for anything they get,” Mr Karapanagiotidis said.

“People who have nothing should be given the greatest and most dignified and respectful experience and when you come through this hub I hope you can see the beauty we have been intentionally creating with their vision.”

Classrooms, children’s play areas, prayer rooms desks all form part of the facility.

It attempts to make the transition to Australia as practical as possible for refugees and asylum seekers with services including material and legal aid, foodbank, healthcare, counselling and education all under one roof.

“I’m so proud that here in Dandenong hopefully we can make a small contribution to help those people, together with organisations to help them build their lives, raise their families and make Australia a better place,” said Mike Sum, ASRC chair.

The facility has been deliberately designed with a neutral, homely colour pallet and design so people of all cultures feel welcomed and the community can feel at ease.