Great strides for hospital

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Team Lukazade has raised a massive effort as part of a fundraiser for Monash Children’s Hospital.

The team was formed behind Luka Formoso, 9, of Dandenong North, who was diagnosed with leukemia on Good Friday.

Donors had quickly rallied behind Luka – the son of Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso – raising more than $67,000 for the annual Walk for Monash Childrens Hospital at Jells Park on 22 May.

Lukazade was the top fundraiser in an event that’s so far raised more than $200,000 for the hospital’s music and child life therapy programs.

At the outset, Cr Formoso had posted on Facebook that supporting the walk was “the best way you can help Luka and every child that endures this” as well as “the miracle workers at Monash Children’s Hospital to keep doing what they do by supporting every family that walks through its doors”.

Among the 1000-plus walkers braving the cold on the day was Luka and his family as well as six of Cr Formoso’s councillor colleagues at City of Greater Dandenong.

Cr Richard Lim – a long-standing benefactor for the hospital – alone raised $1792.

Monash Children’s Hospital clinical operations director Trish Dito said the music therapy programs go “a long way to helping our youngest patients recover and overcome whatever obstacles they might be facing”.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took the time out of their day to attend our event and donate to this very important cause.”

Donations are open until 19 June at https://mchwalk.com.au