Supporting Victorians to volunteer

The Victorian Government is supporting more people to help the causes they care about most with the launch of a volunteering strategy.

The strategy is backed by an investment of $1.3 million to recruit new volunteers following a 50 per cent decline in participation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Volunteering can be a rewarding experience for many Victorians and builds stronger communities vital to the delivery of essential services.

Before the pandemic, about 2.3 million or 42.1 per cent of Victorians volunteered with organisations in their communities.

In 2019, the economic value of volunteering was $58 billion, with an average of 224 hours donated per volunteer.

The strategy provides a roadmap to respond to challenges including the global pandemic through recruitment of new volunteers, skills and capability training as well as recognising and celebrating the contribution volunteers make to communities.

Parliamentary secretary for volunteers Josh Bull said the roadmap will help organisations to better support their volunteers.

“All Victorians benefit from the care and generous commitment of volunteers to their communities,” Mr Bull said.

Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Anthony Carbines said volunteers were the backbone of the community.

“The volunteering strategy, backed by $1.3 million investment is a great step forward in creating a structured, long-term pathway for encouraging more Victorians to volunteer,” Mr Carbines said.

“There are thousands of volunteering opportunities available right now and there has never been a better time to give it a go.”

Applications for grants of up to $80,000 will open in June to support local partnerships to re-engage volunteers, broaden the volunteer base and strengthen volunteering in local communities.

For more details and to apply visit volunteer.vic.gov.au/grants