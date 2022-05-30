Teens charged after agg burg

Two teens from Hallam have been charged after an alleged aggravated burglary in Brighton.

Police say burglars forced entry into a house, stole car keys and a handbag and then two cars from the home just after 1.30am on Saturday 28 May.

A police officer was allegedly knocked over by a vehicle during an intercept in a St Kilda car park about 2.20am.

Another officer allegedly shot at the car as it drove off.

Neither police officer was seriously injured, police say.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested by Southern Metro Regional Crime Team detectives in Hallam just before 8am.

He was charged with attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, aggravated intentional exposure to police officer to risk by driving, reckless conduct endanger serious injury, unlicensed driving, and other charges.

A 13-year-old boy was later arrested and charged in relation to the Brighton alleged incident and subsequent alleged burglaries in Hallam, Berwick, Doveton and Keysborough, police say.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, burglary, criminal damage, and other charges.

Both boys were remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au